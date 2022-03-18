Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Shares for Tantech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TANH)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Shares for Tantech Holdings Ltd. TANH.
Tantech Holdings Ltd.
For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain.
For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.
About Aegis Capital Corporation
Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.
For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.
Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.
SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/693688/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-10-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-of-Common-Shares-for-Tantech-Holdings-Ltd-NASDAQTANH
