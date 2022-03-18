 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kohl's Extends Credit Card Partnership With Capital One
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Kohl's Extends Credit Card Partnership With Capital One
  • Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) and Capital One, a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF), have signed a multi-year extension of their credit card program agreement. 
  • The second contract extension will provide highly compelling products to Kohl's millions of customers.
  • The two companies have also agreed to a co-branded card product piloted as early as 2023.
  • Kohl's private label credit card program, Kohl's Card, offers cardholders access to exclusive offers, guaranteed savings, and online payment services.
  • Price Action: KSS shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $61.63 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COF + KSS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2022
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Capital One Financial
Why Are Kohl's Shares Trading Higher Today
Harvest One Cannabis Signs Distribution Deal With FRG For Dream Water And LivRelief Brands
How To Trade A Year Of Innovations And Looming Regulations In The Fintech Sector
Analyst Ratings For Kohl's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com