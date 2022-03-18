Kohl's Extends Credit Card Partnership With Capital One
- Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) and Capital One, a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF), have signed a multi-year extension of their credit card program agreement.
- The second contract extension will provide highly compelling products to Kohl's millions of customers.
- The two companies have also agreed to a co-branded card product piloted as early as 2023.
- Kohl's private label credit card program, Kohl's Card, offers cardholders access to exclusive offers, guaranteed savings, and online payment services.
- Price Action: KSS shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $61.63 on the last check Friday.
