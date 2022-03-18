 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:40am   Comments
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

  1. Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 7.21
  2. Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) - P/E: 7.17
  3. DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 2.06
  4. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) - P/E: 9.29
  5. Acme United (AMEX:ACU) - P/E: 9.76

This quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.11 in Q3 and is now $0.73. Natural Alternatives Intl's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.3, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.51. DAVIDsTEA looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.06, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, RLX Technology reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.05. Most recently, Acme United reported earnings per share at $0.6, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.54%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 1.62% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

