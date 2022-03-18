Read Apple's Latest Push To Activate Cellular Plans From Device
- Now the new Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone SE buyers choosing AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) or T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) can enter the data and connect to their carrier when they power on the device, Bloomberg reports.
- The “on-device authentication” process will begin in stores on March 29 and will likely take the edge off the customer service by preventing activation server overload.
- Users can also purchase an iPhone SE in stores with Apple Card monthly installment plans without connecting it to a carrier.
- Now the users can insert their carrier data after preordering from Apple’s website, relieving them of picking a network plan at purchase.
- The change will eventually come to Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) subscribers.
- Apple might use the same strategy with the iPhone 14 lineup launch.
- Previously, new customers had to provide their wireless phone number and Social Security number to let the carrier run a credit check and approve the transaction.
- Apple and other phone makers are increasingly pushing eSIM technology, allowing customers to activate cellular plans from their device, bypassing a physical SIM card.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.73% at $159.44 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
