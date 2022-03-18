 Skip to main content

American Airlines To Resume Alcohol Sales From Mid-April: WSJ
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 6:58am   Comments
  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is set to resume selling alcoholic beverages on many domestic flights from April, reported WSJ.
  • American Airlines was the last major U.S. airline to delay selling alcoholic beverages because of the rise in unruly passenger behavior.
  • Airlines suspended food and beverage service after the travel demand declined in 2020 and reduced contact between customers and crew. 
  • AAL said it plans to resume selling beer, wine, and spirits on domestic flights over 250 miles from April 18, as the federal mandate requiring masks on flights and in airports expires.
  • Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) restored alcohol sales in February, citing customer demand.
  • Price Action: AAL shares are trading lower by 1.51% at $16.38 during the premarket session on Friday.

