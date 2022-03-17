PureCycle Reveals Two New Appointments To Board; Richard Brenner Resigns
- PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) appointed two new board members, effective March 15, 2022.
- The new independent members are Steven F. Bouck, former president of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN), and Allen Jacoby, chief strategy officer and senior vice president of corporate development for Milliken & Company.
- PureCycle also disclosed the resignation of founding board member Richard Brenner from its board, effective March 15, 2022.
- The board is currently comprised of 8 members, six of whom have been deemed independent.
- Price Action: PCT shares traded higher by 3.55% at $10.21 on the last check Thursday.
