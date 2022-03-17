 Skip to main content

PureCycle Reveals Two New Appointments To Board; Richard Brenner Resigns
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 3:02pm   Comments
PureCycle Reveals Two New Appointments To Board; Richard Brenner Resigns
  • PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCTappointed two new board members, effective March 15, 2022.
  • The new independent members are Steven F. Bouck, former president of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN), and Allen Jacoby, chief strategy officer and senior vice president of corporate development for Milliken & Company. 
  • PureCycle also disclosed the resignation of founding board member Richard Brenner from its board, effective March 15, 2022.
  • The board is currently comprised of 8 members, six of whom have been deemed independent.
  • Price Action: PCT shares traded higher by 3.55% at $10.21 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

