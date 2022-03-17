Toyota Cuts April Production Target As Supply Chain Woes Continue
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said it plans to slash its vehicle production target in April by 150,000 units. The company's global production plan for April, including overseas production, is approximately 750,000 units.
- The auto maker's decision follows a semiconductor shortage amid disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The global production plan average from April through June is around 800,000 units.
- Recently, the Japanese automaker reduced its domestic production target by up to 20% for the April-June quarter.
- The company and other automakers have halted production at their Russian plants due to supply chain disruptions after Russia invaded Ukraine.
- Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 3.59% at $171.89 on Wednesday.
