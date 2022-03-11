 Skip to main content

Toyota To Cut Production Over Chip Crunch: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 5:48am   Comments
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) will cut down domestic production in April, May, and June to reign in chip supply crunch, Reuters reported.
  • Global automakers have been facing a supply chain crunch since the COVID-19 pandemic struck and fear that the Ukrainian crisis could amplify their woes.
  • Toyota plans to reduce domestic production by about 20% in April, about 10% in May, and about 5% in June from an earlier production plan, the report noted.
  • Toyota produced 2.88 million vehicles in Japan last year. 
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 0.23% at $164.43 on Thursday.

