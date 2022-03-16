 Skip to main content

Triumph Secures Power Packs Contract From Mammoth Freighters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:27pm   Comments
Triumph Secures Power Packs Contract From Mammoth Freighters
  • Triumph Group Inc's (NYSE: TGI) Actuation Products & Services operating company has been selected to supply Hydraulic Power Pack Units on Mammoth Freighters' 777 Freighter Conversion Program. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Triumph noted that its cost-effective solution uniquely fulfills Mammoth's cargo door power generation needs.
  • Triumph said it is well-positioned to support Mammoth Freighters' mission of developing a line of energy-efficient and productive long-range freight conversion aircraft.
  • Price Action: TGI shares traded higher by 1.14% at $24.76 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

