Triumph Secures Power Packs Contract From Mammoth Freighters
- Triumph Group Inc's (NYSE: TGI) Actuation Products & Services operating company has been selected to supply Hydraulic Power Pack Units on Mammoth Freighters' 777 Freighter Conversion Program. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Triumph noted that its cost-effective solution uniquely fulfills Mammoth's cargo door power generation needs.
- Triumph said it is well-positioned to support Mammoth Freighters' mission of developing a line of energy-efficient and productive long-range freight conversion aircraft.
- Price Action: TGI shares traded higher by 1.14% at $24.76 on the last check Wednesday.
