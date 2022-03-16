Medtronic's US Trial Of GI Genius Endoscopy Module Reduces Missed Colorectal Polyps By 50%
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced final findings from a study that confirmed the effectiveness of the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module.
- GI Genius uses AI to aid in detecting colorectal polyps during colonoscopy, potentially helping to prevent colorectal cancer (CRC).
- The study published in Gastroenterology found that the use of GI Genius in conjunction with colonoscopy significantly decreases the miss rate (2x) of colorectal polyps and adenomas compared to standard colonoscopy.
- In colonoscopies performed as part of the study, adenoma miss rate (AMR) was significantly lower when GI Genius was used as compared to a non-AI-assisted colonoscopy (15.5% vs. 32.4%)
- The study further found that false-negative rates, when a GI Genius-assisted colonoscopy detected adenoma(s) after an initial standard colonoscopy did not were much lower than that of non-AI-assisted colonoscopies (6.8% vs. 29.6%).
- Price Action: MDT shares are up 0.36% at $105.78 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
