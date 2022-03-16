 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic's US Trial Of GI Genius Endoscopy Module Reduces Missed Colorectal Polyps By 50%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Medtronic's US Trial Of GI Genius Endoscopy Module Reduces Missed Colorectal Polyps By 50%
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDTannounced final findings from a study that confirmed the effectiveness of the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module.
  •  GI Genius uses AI to aid in detecting colorectal polyps during colonoscopy, potentially helping to prevent colorectal cancer (CRC). 
  • The study published in Gastroenterology found that the use of GI Genius in conjunction with colonoscopy significantly decreases the miss rate (2x) of colorectal polyps and adenomas compared to standard colonoscopy.
  • Read Next: FDA Approves Medtronic's Recharge-Free Sacral Nerve Stimulation Therapy For Bladder, Bowel Control.
  • In colonoscopies performed as part of the study, adenoma miss rate (AMR) was significantly lower when GI Genius was used as compared to a non-AI-assisted colonoscopy (15.5% vs. 32.4%)
  • The study further found that false-negative rates, when a GI Genius-assisted colonoscopy detected adenoma(s) after an initial standard colonoscopy did not were much lower than that of non-AI-assisted colonoscopies (6.8% vs. 29.6%). 
  • Price Action: MDT shares are up 0.36% at $105.78 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

Inspira Technologies, The Company That Aims To Change 50 Years Of Therapeutic Paradigm In Patients With Respiratory Failure
Could A Simple Device Help Revolutionize Medical Diagnostics? This Company Thinks So
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
FDA Approves Medtronic's Recharge-Free Sacral Nerve Stimulation Therapy For Bladder, Bowel Control
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Following Tuesday's Plunge
Investors Give, Then Take Away, in Meihua's New York Trading Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com