FDA Approves Medtronic's Recharge-Free Sacral Nerve Stimulation Therapy For Bladder, Bowel Control
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 6:16am   Comments
FDA Approves Medtronic's Recharge-Free Sacral Nerve Stimulation Therapy For Bladder, Bowel Control

The FDA has approved Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) InterStim X, the next generation of the InterStim portfolio's recharge-free device. 

  • InterStim systems deliver sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy.
  • Recharge-free InterStim X or the rechargeable InterStim Micro device are used to treat overactive bladder (OAB), chronic fecal incontinence (FI), and non-obstructive urinary retention.
  • The InterStim X device with proprietary 5th generation battery chemistry offers more than ten years of battery life without recharging, providing patients with more freedom and less maintenance. 
  • With low energy settings, the device may last up to 15 years.
  • InterStim Micro's proprietary overdrive battery technology offers more than 15 years of battery life with regular recharging once a month.
  • The Company notes that it is the smallest, most powerful rechargeable SNM device on the market.
  • Both systems include a smart programmer that looks like a common smartphone, so patients may discreetly and independently adjust their choice of 11 therapy settings at home or on the go.
  • Both devices also include SureScan technology that enables full body 1.5T and 3T MRI scans under certain conditions and does not require impedance checks. 
  • Price Action: MDT closed at $103.72 on Tuesday.

