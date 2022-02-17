BofA Analyst Is Bullish On Apple - See Why
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will likely see an increase in iPhone sales, thanks to the rollout of 5G networks worldwide and the possibility of augmented/virtual reality glasses coming later this year, Bank of America said.
- Analyst Wamsi Mohan noted that as the world comes out of the pandemic, replacement cycles for smartphones are "re-normalizing," pointing out that a January 2022 survey found that 30% of respondents are likely to upgrade their phones every year, higher than the 23% in March 2020, but still below the 32% seen in December 2019.
- Mohan reiterated the firm's Buy rating and $215 price target, some 23% higher than current levels.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.57% at $169.85 in the market on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
