BofA Analyst Is Bullish On Apple - See Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 2:31pm   Comments
BofA Analyst Is Bullish On Apple - See Why
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will likely see an increase in iPhone sales, thanks to the rollout of 5G networks worldwide and the possibility of augmented/virtual reality glasses coming later this year, Bank of America said.
  • Analyst Wamsi Mohan noted that as the world comes out of the pandemic, replacement cycles for smartphones are "re-normalizing," pointing out that a January 2022 survey found that 30% of respondents are likely to upgrade their phones every year, higher than the 23% in March 2020, but still below the 32% seen in December 2019. 
  • Related Content: Apple Q4 Revenues Miss Estimates As Supply Chain Issues Eat Into iPhone Sales
  • Mohan reiterated the firm's Buy rating and $215 price target, some 23% higher than current levels.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.57% at $169.85 in the market on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

