Tesla Axed Former Autopilot Employee - Read Why
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) terminated a former Autopilot employee who shared video reviews of the company's Full Self Driving Beta system, CNBC reports.
- John Bernal had shared candid video reviews on his Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube channel, AI Addict, showing how the company's FSD Beta system worked in different locations around Silicon Valley.
- Before the dismissal in Early February, managers verbally told him he "broke Tesla policy" and that his YouTube channel was a "conflict of interest."
- Tesla also cut off his access to the FSD Beta system in the vehicle he owns, a 2021 Tesla Model 3, despite having no safety "strikes" in the software.
- Bernal said he never disclosed anything in his videos that Tesla had not released to the public. However, his videos sometimes showed problems with Tesla's FSD Beta system.
- Previously, a manager from his Autopilot team deterred him from posting any negative or critical content in the future that involved FSD Beta.
- He still has FSD, Tesla's premium driver assistance software.
- Bernal started working for Tesla as a data annotation specialist in August 2020, graduating as an advanced driver assistance systems test operator.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 1.85% at $816.75 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
