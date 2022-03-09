 Skip to main content

Tesla's Autopilot and FSD Capabilities Face Ire of Lawmakers Again: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 1:15pm   Comments
Tesla's Autopilot and FSD Capabilities Face Ire of Lawmakers Again: All You Need To Know

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) defended the safety benefits of its advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving capability but acknowledged they require "constant monitoring and attention of the driver," Reuters reports.

Tesla continued to assert that its safety systems saved lives and only looked to improve significantly over time, Inside EVs reports

Tesla said its cars with Autopilot suffered fewer collisions than those without it, and at least 60,000 Tesla owners tested FSD Beta on public roads, with almost no significant issues.

Tesla did not report a notable crash with FSD Beta and suffered a few tragic crashes, seemingly involving Tesla Autopilot. 

However, Tesla admitted that both systems require the constant monitoring and attention of the driver. 

Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey previously wrote Tesla their "significant concerns" over Tesla's Autopilot and FSD systems leading to regulatory scrutiny.

The senators highlighted Tesla's "troubling safety record" and "deadly crashes" as grounds for their concerns.

As per the Tesla website, Autopilot enables vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically and "require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

The senators alleged Tesla repeatedly released software without fully considering its risks and implications, creating grave dangers for all on the roads.

Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 3.29% at $$851.13 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Tech Media

