Apple's Headquarters Partially Evacuated Over Discovery Of White Powder In Envelope

A portion of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) headquarters in Cupertino, California needed to be evacuated on Tuesday after an envelope containing a white powder was discovered.

What Happened: The incident took place in Apple Park’s Section 8, according to a report by Apple Insider.

Aerial photographs published by NBC Bay Area show the responders in hazmat suits at the site, according to the report.

The white powder discovered at the site after an employee identified a suspicious mail item was deemed not to be a threat, according to a tweet by Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Earlier today, #sccfd responded to a hazardous materials incident at @Apple headquarters. An employee identified a suspicious mail item. The item was throughly investigated and deemed not to be a threat. pic.twitter.com/t6WR3yDzZF — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) March 16, 2022

Why It Matters: Security staff and the Sheriff's Department have taken custody of the suspicious envelope, according to Apple Insider.

In 2001, anthrax spores were put into letters and mailed through the U.S. postal system. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22 people, including 12 mail handlers, got anthrax at the time; five people died as a result.

In February, a hostage situation developed at Apple’s flagship store in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The hostage-taker was the only fatality in that incident, according to a BBC report.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 3% higher at $155.09 in the regular session.

