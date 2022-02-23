 Skip to main content

What Went Down At Apple Amsterdam Store Today With The Hostage Situation?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 23, 2022 4:21am   Comments
What Went Down At Apple Amsterdam Store Today With The Hostage Situation?

A hostage situation that developed in Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) flagship store in Amsterdam’s central Leidseplein square has been resolved.

What Happened: The alleged hostage-taker was hit by a car by the Police, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The suspect in the case has been taken to hospital, while the police were conducting an extensive search at Apple’s retail outlet, according to a tweet by the Dutch police.

No other injuries were reported, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: Earlier in the evening, around 5:30 p.m. (Amsterdam time) gunshots were heard around Apple’s Amsterdam store, according to Reuters.

Images available on social media showed a man in camouflage holding something that appeared to be a gun and holding another man hostage inside the Apple Store.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares rose 0.7% higher at $165.45 in the after-hours trading. The shares closed 1.8% lower at $164.32 in the regular session. 

Photo: Courtesy of Apple

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Amsterdam iPhoneNews Global Best of Benzinga

