What Went Down At Apple Amsterdam Store Today With The Hostage Situation?

A hostage situation that developed in Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) flagship store in Amsterdam’s central Leidseplein square has been resolved.

What Happened: The alleged hostage-taker was hit by a car by the Police, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The suspect in the case has been taken to hospital, while the police were conducting an extensive search at Apple’s retail outlet, according to a tweet by the Dutch police.

De verdachte is inmiddels naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. We doen voorlopig nog uitgebreid onderzoek in de Apple Store aan het Leidseplein. Na de persconferentie straks richten we ons op het onderzoek en zullen we op zijn vroegst morgen in de loop van de dag meer informatie hebben. — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) February 22, 2022

No other injuries were reported, according to Reuters.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Earlier in the evening, around 5:30 p.m. (Amsterdam time) gunshots were heard around Apple’s Amsterdam store, according to Reuters.

Images available on social media showed a man in camouflage holding something that appeared to be a gun and holding another man hostage inside the Apple Store.

#Netherlands A gunman took people hostage at the Apple store in #Amsterdam. He appears to be using an SMG which seems to be a possible Škorpion vz. 61 (or its Yugoslavian/Serbian copy: Zastava M84). pic.twitter.com/ZDR2ubA2U9 — War Noir (@war_noir) February 22, 2022

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares rose 0.7% higher at $165.45 in the after-hours trading. The shares closed 1.8% lower at $164.32 in the regular session.

Read Next: Apple Shares Plan To Reduce Misuse Of AirTags With Spying: What You Need To Know

Photo: Courtesy of Apple