Splash Signs New Deal With Customer In Biggest Single Market On West Coast - Tapout In 5 Major Chains

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) announced the expansion of its existing agreement with AB ONE to include AB ONE SoCal. Southern California is AB ONE’s largest single market in the U.S. and covers an area with a population of more than 20 million through national chains that include Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Kroger (NYSE: KR), Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) and Winco Foods.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group commented, “As we add a new dimension to our existing relationship with AB ONE with this strategic launch of AB ONE SoCal, it’s important the market understands the significance of these announcements which is, product availability and revenue. There are two “paths to revenue” for Splash (and most beverage companies) … either adding distributors or selling direct to retail chains. In this case, AB ONE is our customer. We sell to them and that initiates the very quick AR cycle for Splash. “DSD” (direct store delivery) distributors like this send us a purchase order, we immediately ship the product from our warehouses, and they pay us, it’s that simple.”

“Their job is to deliver to retail and put it on the shelf. Of course, we help by providing retail key chain authorizations such as Walmart for example. The incredible string of distribution agreements we have secured since mid-January launches a revenue stream for Splash in this vital distribution network.”

Nistico continued, “AB ONE SoCal services more than 15,000 accounts and covers one of the most populous regions of the country. These regions include Central LA, Pomona, Beach Cities, Sylmar and San Diego, and customers will see our three top brands, TapouT Performance, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco Sangria featured prominently throughout. Included as well within this distribution network are more than 45 Walmart locations where TapouT will now be sold. We couldn’t be more excited at this next stage of our rapidly evolving business.”

AB ONE is the wholly-owned distribution network of Anheuser-Busch (EBR: ABI). AB ONE sells and delivers a robust portfolio of beer, spirits, wine and nonalcoholic beverages serving approximately 50,000 accounts in 10 Divisions across the states including California, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.

