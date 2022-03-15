 Skip to main content

Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Rising
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 9:06am   Comments
Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company raised guidance for the March quarter. 

Delta raised its March quarter revenue outlook to about 78% recovered versus 2019. The company expects positive free cash flow in the quarter on the back of strong spring and summer travel demand.

Air traffic liability is expected to grow by more than $2 billion quarter-over-quarter. 

Delta said it expects "solid" pre-tax profit in the month of March as the company was able to offset higher fuel costs with stronger revenue.

DAL 52-Week Range: $29.75 - $52.28

Delta shares were up 6.7% at $34.22 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Delta.

