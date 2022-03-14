 Skip to main content

Is There A New Version Of Tesla's Model Y Coming?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 14, 2022 5:30pm
New filings with the Environmental Protection Agency show Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be launching a new version of the Model Y vehicle.

What Happened: A new filing with the EPA discovered by Electrek shows Tesla is gearing up to launch a 279-mile range version of the Tesla Model Y. The vehicle will feature an AWD powertrain.

Tesla sells two versions of the vehicle, the first is a Model Y Long Range AWD having 330 miles of range and the second is a 303-mile range Model Y Performance version.

Another version listed by the EPA is called the Model Y Standard Range RWD, which was discontinued by the company due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk not being pleased with the range.

The new Tesla Model Y version added to the EPA website is listed as “2022 Tesla Model Y AWD,” with a range of 279 miles.

Related Link: Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: $17.7B Revenue Beats Estimates, Production & Delivery Totals And More 

Why It’s Important: Electrek points to the new Model Y version is potentially a new vehicle with 4680 cells that could be built at the new Tesla Gigafactory in Texas.

“Therefore, it appears to be a dual motor powertrain Model Y with a smaller and slightly more efficient battery pack,” Electrek said.

Tesla unveiled the new 4680 battery cells in September 2020 and recently highlighted a one million production milestone for the cells in February 2022.

The cells are expected to have weight savings, lower costs and faster charging.

The lower range could come with a trade-off of a lower retail price and appeal to a new set of electric vehicle buyers, or could help Tesla offset the rising prices of nickel and lithium. 

Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y from Gigafactory Texas are expected to happen in the first quarter, which is nearing a close.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares closed down 3.6% to $766.37 on Monday. Tesla shares have traded between $546.98 and $1,243.49 over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Courtesy of tesal.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk Gigafactory Texas Model Y Tesla GigafactoryNews Legal Media

