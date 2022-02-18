Tesla Has Made One Million Of Its New 4680 Battery Cells

In September 2020, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) unveiled its new 4680 battery cell form factor. The new large cells would enable a multitude of improvements for its vehicle batteries including weight savings, higher energy density, lower cost and faster charging. Since then, no Tesla vehicles have shipped with the new battery tech.

Today on Twitter, Tesla announced it had produced its 1 millionth 4680 battery cell. Even though the battery cells have not been seen in vehicles, Tesla needs to produce a lot to ramp up production and test things such as efficiency, safety and longevity.

Celebrating our one millionth 4680 cell in January pic.twitter.com/d19IPFu18u — Tesla (@Tesla) February 18, 2022

This comes at a time when the first 4680 Tesla Model Y vehicles are expected to be delivered within the next few weeks. During Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the first 4680 vehicles will be delivered by the end of the first quarter from Gigafactory Texas.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla