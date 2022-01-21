Tesla Aims For First Model Y Deliveries From Texas By End Of Q1: Report

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Texas started construction in July 2020. Recently, photos showed brand new Model Y cars outside of the factory, seemingly marking the start of production.

Now Electrek has confirmed with sources familiar with the matter that Tesla aims to deliver its first few Texas-made Model Y cars to customers before the end of the first quarter. Sources also said Tesla is in the midst of a test production batch and corroborated that it will have some Model Y vehicles ready for deliveries by the end of the quarter.

Tesla is also ramping up hiring at the plant, another good signal production will be increasing soon.

Tesla's Texas-made Model Y will have both front and rear castings, along with the company's structural battery pack. These advancements will reduce costs while speeding up production and improving the efficiency and safety of the vehicle. They are also rumored to include Tesla's new 4680 battery cells, which also have advantages such as better efficiency and energy density.

Photo: Model Y, courtesy of Tesla Inc.