 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Aims For First Model Y Deliveries From Texas By End Of Q1: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 4:56pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Aims For First Model Y Deliveries From Texas By End Of Q1: Report

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Texas started construction in July 2020. Recently, photos showed brand new Model Y cars outside of the factory, seemingly marking the start of production. 

Now Electrek has confirmed with sources familiar with the matter that Tesla aims to deliver its first few Texas-made Model Y cars to customers before the end of the first quarter. Sources also said Tesla is in the midst of a test production batch and corroborated that it will have some Model Y vehicles ready for deliveries by the end of the quarter.

Tesla is also ramping up hiring at the plant, another good signal production will be increasing soon.

Tesla's Texas-made Model Y will have both front and rear castings, along with the company's structural battery pack. These advancements will reduce costs while speeding up production and improving the efficiency and safety of the vehicle. They are also rumored to include Tesla's new 4680 battery cells, which also have advantages such as better efficiency and energy density. 

Photo: Model Y, courtesy of Tesla Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

EXCLUSIVE: Plug Power's CEO On Stock Price, Competitive Advantages, 'Green Hydrogen' Strategy
Why Tesla Shares Are Falling
Some Older, Pre-Heat Pump Teslas, May Now Be Having Heating Problems
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Is Raising NEV Prices In China
What Are Whales Doing With Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Model YNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com