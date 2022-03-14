Caribbean Airline Arajet Orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) received an order for 20 737 MAX airplanes, specifically the high-capacity 737-8-200 model, from Arajet, a new Caribbean airline. Financial terms not disclosed.
- Arajet has options to purchase 15 additional 737 MAX jets, taking the airline's new fuel-efficient fleet to 40 airplanes.
- The aircraft order was finalized in January and is attributed under the unidentified customer list on Boeing's website.
- The airline hosted a launch event at its new hub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $174.63 on the last check Monday.
