Caribbean Airline Arajet Orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 11:44am   Comments
Caribbean Airline Arajet Orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) received an order for 20 737 MAX airplanes, specifically the high-capacity 737-8-200 model, from Arajet, a new Caribbean airline. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • Arajet has options to purchase 15 additional 737 MAX jets, taking the airline's new fuel-efficient fleet to 40 airplanes.
  • The aircraft order was finalized in January and is attributed under the unidentified customer list on Boeing's website.
  • The airline hosted a launch event at its new hub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $174.63 on the last check Monday.

