Rivian Automotive Appoints Frank Klein As Operations Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 8:56am   Comments
  • Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has appointed Frank Klein as Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective June 1, 2022.
  • Klein succeeds Rod Copes, who retired from the position last year. Klein will report to CEO RJ Scaringe.
  • Frank most recently held the position of President at Austria-based automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA).
  • He holds a master's degree in Electrical Engineering/Automation Technologies from Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the FernUniversität in Hagen.
  • Price Action: RIVN shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $37.39 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management General

