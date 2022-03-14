 Skip to main content

Sea CEO Emails Employees Post Humongous Plunge In Market Value
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 10:10am   Comments
  • Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) CEO Forrest Li recently acknowledged its $150 billion value loss since late 2021 to its employees via email, Bloomberg reports.
  • Citing the meltdown as short-term pain, Li instilled hope by admitting its strong internal position and clarity over its next steps.
  • Li defended the decision of continued growth spending for the next few years rather than pursuing profitability to appease shareholders. 
  • Related Content: Sea Ltd's Stock Tanks Post Q4 Results; Warns On Near Term Headwinds Impacting Digital Entertainment Business
  • Sea suffered considerable setbacks in 2022. Sea's biggest backer Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), looked to trim the stake after India banned Sea's most popular mobile game, reflecting geopolitical tensions.
  • Sea's latest earnings results also disappointed the market.
  • Fund managers and employees also urged Sea for higher transparency regarding its strategy and numbers.
  • Price Action: SE shares traded up by 0.45% at $91.45 in the market sessio on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

