 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank's $1B Block Sale Is Causing Coupang's Meltdown
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 9:59am   Comments
Share:
SoftBank's $1B Block Sale Is Causing Coupang's Meltdown
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund's block trade sale worth $1 billion on March 9 triggered Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) share's recent meltdown.
  • SVF Investments (UK) Ltd sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 per share.
  • Coupang's shares closed at $22.70 on March 9 and $18.94 on March 10.
  • Also Read: South Korean E-Commerce Company Coupang Files IPO
  • SoftBank is Coupang's largest shareholder with a 29% stake, Bloomberg reports.
  • SVF sold 57 million shares for $29.685 per share on September 14.
  • Recently Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) marketed a block of 50 million shares in Coupang, Bloomberg notes.
  • Benzinga had spotted these Bearish Whale Trades on March 11.
  • Price Action: CPNG shares are down by 2.76% at $16.94 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF + SFTBY)

Meta, SoftBank Backed Indian Startup Targets IPO; Exploring Indian and US Exchanges
Visa Collaborates With Fintech Firm Tribal: Report
WeWork's Empty Chair Sparks Speculation Of Founder Adam Neumann's Return: Bloomberg
Here's Why Jefferies Sees More Alibaba Stake Sale By SoftBank
Read The Latest Update On SoftBank's Arm IPO
SoftBank-Owned Arm Faces China Roadblock After Nvidia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com