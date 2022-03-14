SoftBank's $1B Block Sale Is Causing Coupang's Meltdown
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Vision Fund's block trade sale worth $1 billion on March 9 triggered Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) share's recent meltdown.
- SVF Investments (UK) Ltd sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 per share.
- Coupang's shares closed at $22.70 on March 9 and $18.94 on March 10.
- SoftBank is Coupang's largest shareholder with a 29% stake, Bloomberg reports.
- SVF sold 57 million shares for $29.685 per share on September 14.
- Recently Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) marketed a block of 50 million shares in Coupang, Bloomberg notes.
- Price Action: CPNG shares are down by 2.76% at $16.94 on Monday.
