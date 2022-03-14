What Would Apple's iPhone 14 Lineup Look Like? Analyst Shares Expectations

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 Pro models will upgrade to the A16 processor, while the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip present in the iPhone 13, according to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, expected to be launched in the second half of this year, will feature 6.1-inch displays, while the Max variants of the two phones will feature 6.7-inch displays, as per Kuo.

The analyst also said that all the four new iPhone models would likely have 6 GB of memory, with the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models using LPDDR 4X memory and the Pro‌ models using LPDDR 5 memory.

Why It Matters: The use of different processors in the iPhone 14 lineup would mark a significant change from previous years, as the iPhones usually feature the same A-series chip across the entire generation.

All four new iPhone 13 models are powered by the A15 Bionic processor.

During its first-launch event of this year, Apple unveiled the third-generation iPhone SE, which will also be powered by the A15 chip.

The iPhone 14 lineup this year is likely to feature a complete redesign, and customers can expect new entry-level, as well as Pro models, tech journalist Mark Gurman has said.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.4% lower in Friday’s regular trading session at $154.73 and further lost almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $154.44.

