 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Signs Supply Agreement With Australian Lithium Producer

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
March 11, 2022 10:53pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Signs Supply Agreement With Australian Lithium Producer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Last week Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) entered into an agreement with a lithium producer over a term of four years. Core Lithium is an Australian company that will supply the electric carmaker with almost 110,000 tons of lithium spodumene.

These transactions come at a time when battery metals such as nickel, lithium and cobalt are facing a…

Read More>>

About Green Car Stocks

Green Car Stocks (GCS) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (EV), as well as other emerging market opportunities in the green sector. The company provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from Green Car Stocks, text “Green” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.GreenCarStocks.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Green Car Stocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: https://www.GreenCarStocks.com/Disclaimer

Green Car Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
www.GreenCarStocks.com
415.949.5050 Office
Editor@GreenCarStocks.com

Green Car Stocks is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Stellantis CEO Looks To Catch Up With Tesla In Coming Years
Is LeBron James Heading To The Metaverse?
Why Tesla, Lucid Group And Workhorse Shares Are Falling Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Named 'Best Overall Luxury Brand' For Third Year Running: What It Means For The EV Stock
Investors Ditching Safe Havens In Favor Of Small-Cap Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com