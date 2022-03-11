Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News: Recruiter.com, Waitr Holdings And More

Benzinga’s “After-Hours Movers & News” highlights the biggest movers of the day. The information on the price action is collected using Benzinga Pro's Movers tool.

Benzinga Pro users can cross-reference the Movers tool with the Benzinga Pro News tool to identify potential news catalysts moving stocks.

Movers

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) +36.76%

(NASDAQ: KRKR) +36.76% Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ: RCRT) +16.83%: The Recruiter Index showed that the job-hopper economy is in full swing. Twenty-six percent of recruiters reported that many of the candidates they were looking at have had three jobs over the past two years.

(NASDAQ: RCRT) +16.83%: The Recruiter Index showed that the job-hopper economy is in full swing. Twenty-six percent of recruiters reported that many of the candidates they were looking at have had three jobs over the past two years. AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) +11.81%: announced that on March 8, it received a written notice from the Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. It's not a notice of imminent delisting, and it has no current immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

(NASDAQ: ANPC) +11.81%: announced that on March 8, it received a written notice from the Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. It's not a notice of imminent delisting, and it has no current immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market. CVRx (NASDAQ: CVRX) +11.62%

(NASDAQ: CVRX) +11.62% WeWork (NYSE: WE) +11.46%: WeWork expects to deliver between $3.8 and $4 billion systemwide revenue in 2022. On a consolidated basis, the company expects to deliver between $3.35 and $3.5 billion revenue in 2022, including between $740 and $760 million of revenue in Q1 and between $775 and $825 million of revenue in Q2.

Losers