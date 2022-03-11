Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News: Recruiter.com, Waitr Holdings And More
Movers
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) +36.76%
- Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ: RCRT) +16.83%: The Recruiter Index showed that the job-hopper economy is in full swing. Twenty-six percent of recruiters reported that many of the candidates they were looking at have had three jobs over the past two years.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) +11.81%: announced that on March 8, it received a written notice from the Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. It's not a notice of imminent delisting, and it has no current immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- CVRx (NASDAQ: CVRX) +11.62%
- WeWork (NYSE: WE) +11.46%: WeWork expects to deliver between $3.8 and $4 billion systemwide revenue in 2022. On a consolidated basis, the company expects to deliver between $3.35 and $3.5 billion revenue in 2022, including between $740 and $760 million of revenue in Q1 and between $775 and $825 million of revenue in Q2.
Losers
- Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRH) -17.07%: Reported revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $38.6 million, compared to $46.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $8.1 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.02 per share.
- Shineco (NASDAQ: SISI) -12.34%
- Immunome, Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) -10.95%: The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19.
- Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) -9.91%
