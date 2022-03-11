 Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Spotify, Warner Music
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 2:32pm   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black initiated coverage of stocks under the Recorded Music and Music Publishing category.
  • The category was "largely underpenetrated, under-monetized, and flush with optionality," now driven by social media, gaming, digital fitness.
  • The music business, which has been volatile over the last two decades, demonstrated much more excellent stability in trends, Black added.
  • Black initiated Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOTwith a Hold and $140 price target (11.6% upside). 
  • Black was bullish on Spotify's Premium Streaming growth opportunity, while less constructive than the Street on the upside opportunity with the emerging advertising business.
  • Black initiated Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMGwith a Buy and $42 price target (29.8% upside).  
  • Black initiated Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNFwith a Buy and €42 price target. 
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 5.10% at $125.91 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsUnderweight

