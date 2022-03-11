Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Spotify, Warner Music
- Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black initiated coverage of stocks under the Recorded Music and Music Publishing category.
- The category was "largely underpenetrated, under-monetized, and flush with optionality," now driven by social media, gaming, digital fitness.
- The music business, which has been volatile over the last two decades, demonstrated much more excellent stability in trends, Black added.
- Black initiated Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) with a Hold and $140 price target (11.6% upside).
- Black was bullish on Spotify's Premium Streaming growth opportunity, while less constructive than the Street on the upside opportunity with the emerging advertising business.
- Black initiated Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) with a Buy and $42 price target (29.8% upside).
- Black initiated Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF) with a Buy and €42 price target.
- Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 5.10% at $125.91 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for SPOT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Underweight
