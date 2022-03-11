 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DuckDuckGo Founder Met With Backlash Following Russian Disinformation Filtering
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
DuckDuckGo Founder Met With Backlash Following Russian Disinformation Filtering

Gabriel Weinberg, founder and CEO of the search engine DuckDuckGo, on Wednesday told users the search engine company updated its platform in an attempt to fight against the spread of Russian disinformation.

That post has been met with backlash from numerous Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users over the last two days.

What To Know: DuckDuckGo has enacted changes "that down-rank sites associated with Russian disinformation," according to Weinberg.

"Like so many others I am sickened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the gigantic humanitarian crisis it continues to create," Weinberg posted on Twitter as part of the update. 

Many users questioned this decision, claiming the search engine should not have the power to decide what constitutes disinformation.

"We no longer trust anyone to decide for us what is 'misinformation.' Let us make our own calls about that," one user said.

"The whole point of DuckDuckGo is for you to NOT do that," another wrote — to which the DuckDuckGo CEO responded, "The whole point of DuckDuckGo is privacy."

Weinberg responded to several users who were questioning the company's decision, largely stressing that search engines are meant to show the most relevant content. 

In addition to down-ranking sites associated with disinformation, DuckDuckGo also often places news at the top of search results in order to highlight quality information for rapidly unfolding topics, Weinberg explained. 

"Privacy is a human right and transcends politics, which is why about 100 million people around the world use DuckDuckGo," he said before clarifying that the company doesn't have an exact count as a consequence of refraining from tracking individuals.

See Also: 23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began

Photo: Mike W. from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

An American Success Story, Cannabis Mogul Boris Jordan Of Curaleaf: Meet Our Keynote Speakers
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Slams 'Woke' Disney Over 'Don't Say Gay' Opposition
Meta Platforms And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Twitter Names New Leaders For Consumer Division
Dogecoin Rolls Over After Billy Markus Circulates Cryptic McDonald's Theory: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: DuckDuckGo Gabriel Weinberg Russia UkraineNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com