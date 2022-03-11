 Skip to main content

Amazon Gig Deliveryman Gets Shot Multiple Times, Raises Questions Over Amazon's Policies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 2:46pm   Comments
  • A carjacker shot an Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) gig deliveryman, multiple times injuring him while delivering packages in Chicago, Bloomberg reports.
  • The victim, George Hunt, insisted Amazon notify the gig drivers in advance about the vicinities they will be delivering to decide if $30 an hour is worth the risk. 
  • Amazon instead penalizes drivers for declining routes.
  • Also Read: Uber Et al Campaign Against Democrat's Efforts To Classify Gig Workers As Employees
  • Hunt looks to visit Washington to speak with any lawmaker once he recovers.
  • The attack marked the third and most extreme incident affecting Chicago contract delivery drivers over two days in February.
  • Vehicular hijackings in Chicago jumped 30% in 2021 year-on-year. 
  • New York, Philadelphia, and New Orleans are among other big cities that have reported a rise in carjackings.
  • DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) does not disclose the specific delivery address until the order is accepted. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) cannot access a passenger’s destination before accepting a trip.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.37% at $2,947.22 on the last check Friday.

