 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bassett Boosts Buyback, Declares Special Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:17am   Comments
Share:
Bassett Boosts Buyback, Declares Special Dividend
  • Bassett Furniture Industries Inc's (NASDAQ: BSETBoard has increased the company's share repurchase authorization to $40 million.
  • The Board has declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock, payable on April 6, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 23, 2022.
  • The Board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock payable on May 27, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022.
  • "Although we are in uncertain times with increased fuel costs, rampant inflation, and the war in Ukraine, the housing market and home furnishings demand remains relatively strong,” said Chairman and CEO Rob Spilman.
  • Bassett held $52.1 million in cash and equivalents as of November 27, 2021.
  • Price Action: BSET shares are trading higher by 6.25% at $18.63 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSET)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 375 Points; Imperial Petroleum Shares Drop
J.B. Hunt Acquires Furniture Hauler From Bassett In $87 Million Deal
J B Hunt To Acquire Zenith Freight Lines From Bassett For ~$87M
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tops 14,000; Bassett Furniture Industries Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com