Rihanna's Lingerie Company Savage X Fenty Mulls $3 Billion IPO: Bloomberg
- Fashion entrepreneur and pop singer Rihanna is working with advisers on taking her lingerie company Savage X Fenty public through an initial offering that could value the Company at $3 billion.
- The Company is working with banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to value its worth and gauge demand, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- One of the people said a listing could happen as soon as this year, but Savage X Fenty hasn’t made a final decision on an IPO, and its plans, including the timing, could still change.
- The Company raised $125 million in January in a funding round led by Neuberger Berman with participation from previous investors.
- Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018. It sells affordable lingerie and underwear for men and women in sizes ranging from extra small to 4XL.
- Savage X Fenty has been expanding with its brick-and-mortar stores and now lists five locations on its website, including Culver City, California, and Las Vegas.
