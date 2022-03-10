 Skip to main content

Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News: DocuSign, Clearside Biomedical And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 5:50pm   Comments
Benzinga's “After-Hours Movers & News” highlights the biggest movers of the day. The information on the price action is collected using Benzinga Pro's Movers tool.

Benzinga Pro users can cross-reference the Movers tool with the Benzinga Pro News tool to identify potential news catalysts moving stocks.

Movers

  • Lucria Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) +16.86%: Reported net revenue of $61.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing approximately 300% growth over the last quarter. Recorded full-year revenue of $93.1 million for 2021
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) +34%: Reported quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.16 by 93.75%. The company reported quarterly sales of $25.69 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.77 million by 44.55%.
  • Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) +32.65%
  • Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) +21.71%: reported quarterly sales of $322.50 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $322.80 million by 0.09%.
  • AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) +12%: Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher amid continued market volatility on Ukraine-Russia concerns along with a rebound in yields.

Losers

  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ: ORPH) -32.54%: Orphazyme shares are trading lower after the company announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
  • DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) -18.23%: beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $149.93 million from the same period last year.
  • Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO) -6.96%: Inspirato reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68 million, up 71% year-over-year. Full fiscal year revenue was $235 million for the company, up 42% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of the company's forecasted revenue of $222 million.
  • Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) -23.27%: Reported fourth-quarter revenue of $204.5 million, beating a consensus estimate of $203.95 million according to Benzinga Pro. Fourth-quarter revenue was up 14.9% year-over-year.
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) -16.19%: Fourth-quarter revenue increased 4.6% year-over-year to $346.7 million, which came in below the $353.18 million estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, which came in below the estimate of $1.76 per share.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Trading Ideas

