Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News: DocuSign, Clearside Biomedical And More

Movers

Lucria Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) +16.86%: Reported net revenue of $61.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing approximately 300% growth over the last quarter. Recorded full-year revenue of $93.1 million for 2021

(NASDAQ: CLSD) +34%: Reported quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.16 by 93.75%. The company reported quarterly sales of $25.69 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.77 million by 44.55%.

(NYSE: EXN) +32.65%

(NASDAQ: LAZY) +21.71%: reported quarterly sales of $322.50 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $322.80 million by 0.09%.

(NYSE: AMTD) +12%: Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher amid continued market volatility on Ukraine-Russia concerns along with a rebound in yields.

Losers