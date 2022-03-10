 Skip to main content

Caesars, NYRA Bets Plan To Launch New Horse Racing Wagering App
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 1:50pm   Comments
Caesars, NYRA Bets Plan To Launch New Horse Racing Wagering App
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Caesars Sportsbook division, in partnership with NYRABets LLC (NYRA Bets), plans to launch a new horse racing account wagering app, Caesars Racebook. The app will be available for download this spring.
  • NYRA Bets is the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc.
  • Caesars Racebook will utilize the NYRA Bets platform to provide bettors with pari-mutuel wagering services on premier horse racing content from more than 250 tracks worldwide.
  • Caesars Racebook will offer wagering on marquee horse racing events in the U.S. and international tracks.
  • In January, Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA unveiled a partnership establishing Caesars as an official sports betting marketing partner in New York.
  • Price Action: CZR shares are trading lower by 1.74% at $76.24 on the last check Thursday.

