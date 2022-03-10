Neptune Wellness To Raise $8M Via Registered Direct Offering, Explores Other Financing Options Like Debt

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Thursday an $8 million registered direct offering. The company has entered into a definitive agreement with a single strategic consumer-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of (i) 18.5 million company's shares and (ii) 6.5 million pre-funded warrants, with each pre-funded warrant exercisable for one common share.

The common shares and the pre-funded warrants are being sold together with series A warrants to buy up to an aggregate of 25 million common shares and series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 25 million common shares. Each common share and the accompanying common warrants are being sold together at a combined offering price of $0.32, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrants are being sold together at a combined offering price of $0.32, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about March 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.