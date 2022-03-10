 Skip to main content

AEROTREE, EHang Ink Partnership To Co-Develop Urban Air Mobility Business In Malaysia
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 11:55am   Comments
  • EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) has established a strategic partnership with Aerotree Flight Services Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Malaysian aviation company AEROTREE Group. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The companies will jointly develop urban air mobility (UAM) business, including Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and training in Malaysia.
  • Pursuant to the arrangement, AEROTREE has placed a pre-order for EHang's electric passenger-grade AAVs in Malaysia for 50 units of the EH216 series and 10 units of the VT-30 eVTOL.
  • Price Action: EH shares are trading lower by 1.31% at $12.05 on the last check Thursday.

