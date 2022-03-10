5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Oppenheimer Hldgs (NYSE:OPY) - P/E: 3.67 Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) - P/E: 7.59 Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) - P/E: 8.52 HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) - P/E: 8.17 Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) - P/E: 9.28

This quarter, Oppenheimer Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.92 in Q3 and is now $4.61. Most recently, Grupo Aval Acciones reported earnings per share at $0.18, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.0. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.35%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 4.35% last quarter.

Main Street Capital's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.77, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.71. HMN Finl has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.45, which has decreased by 44.44% compared to Q3, which was 0.81. This quarter, Bank of the James Finl Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.4 in Q3 and is now $0.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.78%, which has decreased by 0.19% from 1.97% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.