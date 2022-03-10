Why Amazon's 20-For-1 Split Is 'Much More Important Than A Typical Tech Company Stock Split'

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Wednesday announced a stock split for the first time in more than 20 years. Besides the extended time between splits, why is it such a big deal for Amazon in particular?

According to Loup Ventures' Gene Munster, it's because of the size of Amazon's workforce.

"It's much more important than a typical tech company stock split and the reason is that Amazon has 1.3 million employees," Munster said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

To put that in perspective, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have around 150,000 employees each.

Munster's Thesis: The majority of Amazon workers are in logistics and make somewhere between $35,000 and $40,000 per year, Munster said. If Amazon wants to reward employees with stock compensation, one pre-split share would represent around a 10% bonus, which is substantial.

By announcing the 20-For-one stock split, Amazon creates the ability to offer more shares to employees who are deserving.

"When employees own stock, presumably, they're going to work a little bit harder," Munster said.

Amazon's massive workforce also comes with large wage costs, he said: "Any cost that you can shift from the wages side of the ledger over to the deferred stock, that's a positive."

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as low as $2,671.45 and as high as $3,773.03 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.75% at $2,890 at time of publication.

