US Federal Aviation Administration Finalizes Boeing 777 Safety Directives After Fan Blade Failures: Reuters

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) finalized three safety directives for some grounded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 777 planes with Raytheon Technologies Corp's (NYSE: RTX) Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines that will allow the planes to return to service, reported Reuters.

The FAA stated that the new directives, proposed in December after three reported in-flight fan blade failures, require enhanced inspections and modifications that will allow Boeing 777-200 and -300 airplanes equipped with those Pratt & Whitney engines to resume flights after being grounded for more than a year.

One directive requires installing debris shields on the thrust reverser inner wall, inspecting fan cowl doors for moisture ingression, and repetitive checks of the hydraulic pump shutoff valves. Second requires modifying the engine inlet to withstand fan blade failure events. A third requires specific corrective actions depending on inspection results. The directives will be effective in mid-April.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL), the only U.S. operator of 777s with the PW4000 engine and has 52 of those planes, said the step "is a good and safe outcome for our industry and United customers." The airline said, "many of the affected engines have already undergone these proposed modifications. We expect these aircraft to resume flying customers again soon."

