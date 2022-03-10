 Skip to main content

Meta Axes Google Veteran Heading Insta For Kids; Project Remains Halted
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:26am   Comments
  • Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) VP of youth Pavni Diwanji departed as part of a restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Diwanji supervised Instagram's development of a controversial product for children. Diwanji previously served as a VP at Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, where she led YouTube kids and other family-oriented projects.
  • Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, would continue to head youth-focused work, while Instagram for kids remained halted since its September suspension following regulatory pressure.
  • Meta admitted, "While we're making a few organizational changes, developing safe, age-appropriate experiences for teens remains one of our most important priorities at Meta."
  • Instagram for Kids was one of Meta's ambitions to engage younger users, which could have been a crucial growth driver.
  • Price Action: FB shares are down by 1.51% at $195.50 premarket on the last check Thursday.

