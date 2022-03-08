 Skip to main content

Twitter Appoints This Silicon Valley Prodigy To Compete With TikTok
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:29pm   Comments
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) appointed Michael Sayman to help court younger users as it looks to compete against ByteDance Ltd's TikTokthe Washington Post reports.
  • Sayman is known as Silicon Valley's product-building prodigy for youth.
  • At Twitter, Sayman will be working on "0-1," a new group focused on building experimental features within the company. While media and political people generally use the app for news, younger users, Sayman says, are more likely to turn to it as a place to express opinions or drive the conversation on issues. 
  • Users find Twitter "a cool way to see what people are thinking." 
  • Teenagers have flocked to TikTok in recent years, abandoning apps like Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, and Instagram. 
  • High school dropout Sayman dropped assisted Facebook on Instagram Stories and Facebook Groups to tap the young users. In 2017, Sayman joined Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to help retain young users. He worked on YouTube Shorts and other projects before joining Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) in 2020.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 2.76% at $33.32 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

