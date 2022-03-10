Tesla To Pay Ukrainian Employees Up To 3 Months Of Pay If Called To Defend Their Country: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will pay its Ukrainian employees at least three months of their salary if they are called to defend their country amid the ongoing war with Russia, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing an internal company mail.

What Happened: The company’s policy regarding the Ukrainian reservists was elaborated in an email dated March 7 by Axel Tangen, Tesla’s director of Northern Europe, according to the report.

“For any Tesla [employee] who is a Ukrainian national and has been asked to return to Ukraine for active duty as a reservist, we will maintain their employment and salary for 3 months, with a view to assessing after this period as needed,” Tangen's mail read.

Why It Matters: Tangen also said Tesla had opened free Supercharging stations on Ukraine’s borders, according to CNBC.

The executive said although Tesla doesn’t officially operate within Ukraine, the company estimates the nation’s 5,000 Tesla owners can access the chargers located in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted his thanks to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for ensuring the delivery of the second batch of Starlink stations.

Musk acknowledged Fedorov's tweet and said, “You’re welcome. We have also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available.”

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 4.2% higher at $858.97 in the regular session and fell 0.35% in the after-hours trading.

