Joby Partners With CAE For eVTOL Aircraft Pilot Training
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 3:12pm   Comments
  • CAE Inc (NYSE: CAE) has agreed to develop and qualify flight simulation training devices that will be used to train the future pilots of Joby Aviation Inc's (NYSE: JOBY) all-electric aircraft.
  • CAE will work with Joby to develop pilot training devices specifically for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
  • Joby is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to secure its Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate, establishing the processes and regulatory approvals necessary to operate commercially, with an expected service launch in 2024.
  • CAE recently announced Project Resilience, a C$1 billion investment into aviation technologies of the future.
  • Price Action: CAE shares are trading higher by 10.2% at $25.81 and JOBY higher by 0.72% at $4.92 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

