CAE To Develop Aviation Technologies, Invests C$1B In Innovation

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:38am   Comments
  • CAE Inc (NYSE: CAE) plans to invest C$1 billion over the next five years in innovation to position the company as a leader in Advanced Air Mobility (air taxis) and green light aircraft technologies.
  • The investment is to fund Project Resilience, a transformation project to develop the technologies of tomorrow, including digitally immersive solutions using data ecosystems and artificial intelligence in civil aviation, defense & security, and healthcare.
  • The project will be in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Government of Québec. It will allow CAE to play a crucial role in making air travel safer, defense forces mission-ready, and helping medical personnel save lives.
  • The Government of Canada and the Government of Québec will provide a combined investment of C$340 million over the next five years.
  • "CAE is launching a major five-year Research and Development investment program which will reinforce CAE's position as a global technology leader, create high-value jobs and collaborations, and contribute to a greener, safer, and more inclusive world," comments Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO.
  • Price Action: CAE shares closed lower by 0.77% at $28.46 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs CanadaNews

