5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) - P/E: 9.57 GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) - P/E: 3.25 Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) - P/E: 2.1 Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) - P/E: 4.37 Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) - P/E: 9.61

P.A.M. Transportation saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.87 in Q3 to $2.85 now. Most recently, GEE Group reported earnings per share at $0.02, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.03. Digital Ally's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.16, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.1. Louisiana-Pacific has reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.24, which has decreased by 42.12% compared to Q3, which was 3.87. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.29%, which has increased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 1.19%.

This quarter, Ocean Bio-Chem experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.27 in Q2 and is now $0.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.78%, which has increased by 0.52% from last quarter's yield of 1.26%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.