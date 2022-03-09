 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Unilever, Kraft Heinz Suspend Exports, Investments In Russia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:46am   Comments
Share:
Unilever, Kraft Heinz Suspend Exports, Investments In Russia
  • Food and beverage company Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHChas suspended all new investments in Russia and also all imports and exports of products.
  • Kraft Heinz said it continues to closely assess the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
  • Consumer goods giant Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has halted all imports and exports of its products in Russia in addition to stopping advertising and media spending in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • "We will not invest any further capital into the country nor will we profit from our presence in Russia," the report quoted CEO Alan Jope.
  • The companies didn't disclose earnings details for the region.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $37.96, and UL is up 2.38% at $44.75 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UL + KHC)

This Carbon Solutions Firm Looks To Go Public Via $2.2B SPAC Merger With AMCI
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Unilever
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Ben & Jerry's Israeli Manufacturer Sues Over License Termination: Report
What Is McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski Net Worth? CEO Interview Breaks Down Competitive Advantages
Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com