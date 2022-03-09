Unilever, Kraft Heinz Suspend Exports, Investments In Russia
- Food and beverage company Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has suspended all new investments in Russia and also all imports and exports of products.
- Kraft Heinz said it continues to closely assess the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
- Consumer goods giant Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has halted all imports and exports of its products in Russia in addition to stopping advertising and media spending in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- "We will not invest any further capital into the country nor will we profit from our presence in Russia," the report quoted CEO Alan Jope.
- The companies didn't disclose earnings details for the region.
- Price Action: KHC shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $37.96, and UL is up 2.38% at $44.75 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
