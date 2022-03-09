 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Amazon Looks To Cope Up With Booming Demand For Delivery
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 9:01am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Amazon Looks To Cope Up With Booming Demand For Delivery
  • In late February, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) informed its U.S. gig workers who fetch delivery items would become its Whole Foods division's employees with more extended shifts, CNBC reports
  • Whole Foods' recent job post disclosed that the schedules would be made three weeks in advance and cover two-week periods. 
  • The job post contradicted Amazon shopper's recent job post that highlighted "shift flexibility" and the ability to "work as little as four hours per week" as perks.
  • The new structure compromised several perks regarding flexibility as per a Whole Foods employee.
  • Amazon looks to streamline its sprawling grocery and physical retail operations to cope with the booming demand for delivery against the likes of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH). 
  • The acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017 marked Amazon's most significant expansion.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 2.12% at $2,778.02 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Grove Expands Amazon Aggregator Division To Widen Net In Multibillion-Dollar Market
Rivian Failed To Disclose Price Hike Plans To Investors, Lawsuit Alleges
Want To DJ Your Own Live Radio Show? Amazon Launched An App For It
Disney Targets Sports Betting To Drive ESPN's Shrinking Fortune
Why This Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst Thinks Ryan Cohen's Plan May Not Work: 'Pivot In Strategy Won't Fix This Business'
Is A 'God Of War' Series Coming To Amazon? What Gamers And Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com