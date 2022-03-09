Here's How Amazon Looks To Cope Up With Booming Demand For Delivery
- In late February, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) informed its U.S. gig workers who fetch delivery items would become its Whole Foods division's employees with more extended shifts, CNBC reports.
- Whole Foods' recent job post disclosed that the schedules would be made three weeks in advance and cover two-week periods.
- The job post contradicted Amazon shopper's recent job post that highlighted "shift flexibility" and the ability to "work as little as four hours per week" as perks.
- The new structure compromised several perks regarding flexibility as per a Whole Foods employee.
- Amazon looks to streamline its sprawling grocery and physical retail operations to cope with the booming demand for delivery against the likes of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH).
- The acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017 marked Amazon's most significant expansion.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 2.12% at $2,778.02 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.