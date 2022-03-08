3 Non-Apple Stocks To Play The New iPhone And iPad Air

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has concluded its Tuesday keynote event, where Cupertino unveiled new products, software and plans for AppleTV in 2022. The new products include the iPhone SE, iPad Air, iMac and Mac Studio.

In the hours leading up to the event, shares of Apple were trading 2.2% higher to $162.81. During the one-hour event, the stock saw a selloff. It ultimately closed the regular session down 1.17% at $157.44.

Apple, like many tech companies, employs manufacturers to produce delicate components that it uses in its devices. During the keynote, several components, like a new Sony camera sensor were mentioned; unlike Sony, not all of the companies were named.

We’ve gathered a list of the companies that produce components for Apple and which saw chart moves in sympathy with Apple during the event.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) Corning manufactures the glass displays used in Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, iMac, and Apple Watch.

Shares of Corning Incorporated lost 0.86% Tuesday, closing at $36.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) A crucial tech partner to Apple, TSM provides the M1, the newly introduced M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips that Apple uses in all of its computing products.

Shares of TSM closed 0.7% higher at $100.

Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Using Apple Silicon technology, Apple unveiled the Sony IMX703 as the sensor for its new iPhone SE, and iPad Air. The IMX703 is used as the main camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Shares of Sony gained 1.67% Tuesday, closing at $97.42.

The iPhone SE. Courtesy photo.