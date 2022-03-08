 Skip to main content

Boeing Registers 22 Aircraft Deliveries In February
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:41pm   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BAdelivered 22 airplanes in the month of February compared to 32 in January. Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner have been paused for several months.
  • Boeing delivered 20 of its 737 Max planes in February versus 29 in January.
  • The company booked gross orders for 37 planes (versus 77 in January), with 32 of them for 737 Max, of which 18 from Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL).
  • An unidentified customer ordered for five 777F freighters. 
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 4.27% at $176.39 on the last check Tuesday.

