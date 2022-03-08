Boeing Registers 22 Aircraft Deliveries In February
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) delivered 22 airplanes in the month of February compared to 32 in January. Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner have been paused for several months.
- Boeing delivered 20 of its 737 Max planes in February versus 29 in January.
- The company booked gross orders for 37 planes (versus 77 in January), with 32 of them for 737 Max, of which 18 from Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL).
- An unidentified customer ordered for five 777F freighters.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 4.27% at $176.39 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.